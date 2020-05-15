COVID-19 has taken to streets from hospitals, Armenia medical specialist says

The Artashat Medical Center, with its medical staff, is one of the best medical centers in our country; it is currently in full swing in the fight against the coronavirus disease. The Minister of Health of Armenia, Arsen Torosyan, wrote this on his Facebook page, and, also, posted a respective video.
In addition, he quoted Lilit Museyan, head of clinical works at the aforesaid medical facility, who says: "Now it’s is such a stage of the disease that the disease has taken to the streets from the hospitals; it lives outside. And if we don't follow the rules, if we don't try to change our way of life, our conduct, our behavior, we will fight against this disease for a long time."