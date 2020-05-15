News
Russian academician: Novel coronavirus may end in January 2021
Russian academician: Novel coronavirus may end in January 2021
Region:Russia
Theme: Society

President of the Union of Immunologists of Russia, academic director of the Institute of Immunology and Physiology of the Ural branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Valery Chereshnev has declared that the novel coronavirus will end in January 2021, reports Interfax.

“There are currently 4,500,000 people infected with the coronavirus, and more than 350,000 people have died, but the mortality rate is decreasing. So, 50-60% is a good immune layer. It [the coronavirus] will most likely pass in the months of December, January and February since it is a respiratory disease, just like the flu,” Chereshnev said during a press conference on Friday.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
