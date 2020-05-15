News
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Eurozone economy hits record-breaking contraction
Eurozone economy hits record-breaking contraction
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

The eurozone economy hit a record historical drop in January-March in quarterly terms, as the markets expected, due to measures introduced in March to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, data showed on Friday.

Eurozone GDP in the first quarter of 2020 decreased by 3.8% compared with the previous quarter and by 3.2% in annual terms, according to a preliminary estimate published on Friday by Eurostat, Reuters reported.

Economists surveyed by Reuters expected a 3.8% decline in GDP quarterly and 3.3% on an annualized basis.

Eurostat reported that the decline in quarterly terms was the highest since the beginning of the calculation of the indicator in 1995. In annual terms, the decline was a record since the third quarter of 2009, when the Eurozone GDP fell by 4.5%.

The sharpest rates of economic contraction were observed in France - by 5.8% quarterly, in Slovakia - 5.4% and in Spain - 5.2%.

Italy's GDP fell 4.7%, and taking into account a 0.1% decline in the previous quarter, the country officially entered the recession phase.

Germany, the eurozone’s largest economy, recorded a 2.2% decline in GDP.

Finland became the only country that managed to maintain economic growth - by 0.1%.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
