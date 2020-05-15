News
Armenia Ombudsman's congratulatory remarks on occasion of International Day of Families
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

On the occasion of International Day of Families, Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan has posted the following on his Facebook page:

“Family is the foundation for a healthy and solidary society.

A family where there is mutual respect for dignity and rights is a guarantee of the harmony and happiness of a person.

It is necessary to do everything possible to make sure a child grows up in a family, enjoys a carefree childhood and is fully educated in a family.

Happy International Day of Families.”
