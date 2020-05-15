Armenia Ombudsman's congratulatory remarks on occasion of International Day of Families

On the occasion of International Day of Families, Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan has posted the following on his Facebook page:
“Family is the foundation for a healthy and solidary society.
A family where there is mutual respect for dignity and rights is a guarantee of the harmony and happiness of a person.
It is necessary to do everything possible to make sure a child grows up in a family, enjoys a carefree childhood and is fully educated in a family.
Happy International Day of Families.”