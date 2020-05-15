Myasnikovich: Current situation to become test for Eurasian Economic Union

During a conference on “Support to Eurasian Economic Integration: Factor of Practical Cooperation” held on the sidelines of Russian Business Week, Head of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich said the current situation will test the strength of the Eurasian Economic Union, reports RIA Novosti.
“What is important is that the Eurasian Economic Commission is disposed towards consolidation of efforts to get out of the difficult situation facing our economies, and this will truly test the strength of the integration union. The heads of member states of the Eurasian Economic Union are showing how the countries can fight against the new challenges in these difficult times,” he said.