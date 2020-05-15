Armenian army's general staff chief visits military units and posts

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Lieutenant General Artak Davtyan today visited military units stationed in the southwestern direction, learned about the repair works and how daily military service is organized.
As reported the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, Lieutenant General Davtyan also visited military posts where he was introduced to the operative situation in the given sector of the border zone, the physical, combat and moral-psychological preparedness of the personnel, the conditions for on-duty military service and the engineering and fortification works carried out on the frontline.
At the end of the visit, Davtyan instructed the commanders of the subdivisions to increase effectiveness of on-duty service.