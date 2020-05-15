Armenia public activist: I learned that my Facebook page was being monitored by law enforcement

YEREVAN. – I learned from the police that my Facebook page is being monitored by the police and law enforcement. Public activist Narek Malyan said this in a conversation with journalists after leaving the Yerevan police special department Friday.
"The police, our law enforcement officers have discovered a phrase from my speech during a protest rally I participated at YSU [Yerevan State University] one year ago, on March 4, 2019, which can be assessed as a call for violence," he said. "It’s about the well-known Soros [foundation-related] funeral procession."
According to him, he gave an explanation at the aforesaid police department about the complaints of a group of intimidated people.
And Malyan's lawyer said he regrets that the police officers of Armenia have to deal with such trivial reports. "The legal demise of these reports shall be very quickly," he added. "The launching of [such] criminal cases need to be denied once again."