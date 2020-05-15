Armenia President: There is no vaccine for this virus, but there is an old method

This is a test, and each of us is taking that test. If we view the test from the perspective of an academic study, the more tests we take, the better because this will help us have an understanding of the situation. This is what President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian said as he touched upon the coronavirus situation in an interview to StratNews Global.
“Nevertheless, the bases of those tests are the same. The pandemic is spreading, the curve is reaching the maximum and dropping. This is mathematically clear, if you don’t go into the details. There is still no drug or vaccine to combat this virus, but there is an old method, and that is isolation. We need to raise and drop the curve without reaching the critical point, without insufficiency of the capacities of doctors and equipment so that we can help people overcome this pandemic.
The Government of Armenia has applied the classic methods of strict restrictions. Many people have a hard time staying at home for two weeks or two months. When some restrictions are lifted, people think the pandemic is over. However, I urge everyone to not get too excited because the coronavirus is going to be with us for a while. Follow all the rules, maintain social distancing and reduce interaction to a minimum, making them more virtual. This is a test that countries are taking in different ways, but we need to accelerate the process. It is important for us to learn the lessons and draw the right conclusions in terms of tests in terms of politics, finance and individual tests. In this case, we could say that the coronavirus was like a cold shower that helped us understand that we are living in a different world that is a quantum world.”