Update on COVID-19 in Armenia, public activist summoned to Yerevan police, 15.05.20 digest

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents a daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 15.05.2020:
· A total of 4,044 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Armenia with 1,666 recoveries and 52 deaths. 2,304 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment. In total, 37,476 tests have been completed. Thus, Armenia has 184 new cases and 94 recoveries in a day, the health ministry tweeted.
Regarding the latest death cases, the patients were 68, 81, and 82 years old, and had pre-existing chronic diseases.
· Public activist Narek Malyan has been summoned to the Yerevan police special department.
He was summoned after his Facebook post. "I will not spare "mother and child" among the sellers of the blood of the victims of the [Armenian] Genocide, after which Soros [member] Hranush Kharatyan, Soros [member] Harutyun Marutyan and his daughter Arpenik Marutyan, feeling threatened for their lives, have turned to law enforcement," he wrote earlier on his Facebook.
Malyan noted that they did not avoid reporting to the police and were ready to answer all questions.
· Judge David Grigoryan has been charged with committing official forgery, Armenian Special Investigation Service reported.
The judge of the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction David Grigoryan, with the assistance of the secretary of the court hearings, Gor Vardanyan, committed official forgery back in 2018.
The case was submitted to the prosecutor to approve and send it to court.
· Russian MFA spokesperson Maria Zakharova says Moscow is closely following the talks between Yerevan and Baku over the exchange of captives.
According to her, this issue is always on the agenda of talks over the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
She recalled that Moscow had adopted a decision on relatives’ visits to prisoners in 2019 and that Armenia and Azerbaijan have been returning each other’s captives ever since. The MFA spokesperson also noted the talks over the exchange of the other captives continue with the support of the OSCE Minsk Group and added that Moscow is closely following the process.
· A 9-year-old child fell from the second floor of a building in Armenia's Vanadzor town.
The child was ambulanced to Vanadzor hospital in critical condition, where, after receiving first aid, was helicoptered to Yerevan, shamshyan.com reported.
The child's condition remains severe but stable, as the kid sustained numerous injuries, including cranial.