EP calls for COVID-19 pandemic recovery to become EU 7-year budget base
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

The European Parliament adopted a resolution on Friday calling for the European Commission and the Council to make the recovery after the pandemic the basis of the next seven-year EU budget plan for 2021-2027, said member of the European Parliament David Sassoli.

His remarks came during an online press conference in Brussels following the video session of the European Parliament, TASS reported.

The European Parliament approved a resolution calling for a recovery from the pandemic as the basis for the next multi-year EU budget, he noted expressing the need to protect citizens and their jobs. 

Sassoli noted that the European Parliament intends not only to approve the next promising EU budget when the European Commission completes its development but also to take part in its development. 

The European Parliament intends to play a leading role in the discussion of the budget. 

We insist that the European Commission coordinate the future seven-year budget of the EU not only with the Council of the EU but also with the European Parliament, he added.

Earlier, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, promised to present a draft new seven-year budget plan for the European Union by May 27. In this regard, Sassoli suggested that a mini-session of the European Parliament could be organized on May 27, at which the MPs would invite the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, to hear the budget proposals.

Budget planning in the EU is carried out in seven-year cycles. The so-called multi-year framework budget plan is approved for this period, after which the annual budgets of the EU are adopted as part of the parameters of this plan. This system is designed to guarantee stable financing of the European Union regardless of political changes in various countries of the community.

It was assumed that the budget plan for 2021 - 2027 will be adopted at the end of 2019, but the EU member states could not agree on it because they did not come to a decision to compensate for the losses of the European budget of about € 13 billion a year after leaving the UK community.

Now the European Commission is developing a new budget plan, which should include the creation of an EU economic recovery fund of up to € 2 trillion, part of which should be financed from the EU budget. The problem is that the main revenues to the EU budget are the contributions of the EU member states, which at the same time should become the main recipients of aid from the recovery fund. In this regard, EU institutions are exploring the possibility of introducing new sources of financing the EU budget, such as, the introduction of a tax on financial transactions, various climate and environmental fees, which will have to go directly to the treasury of the community, bypassing the member states.
