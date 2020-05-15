Armenia ranked 35th among CoE countries with deaths from COVID-19 per million inhabitants

Armenia is currently ranked 35th among the member states of the Council of Europe with the highest number of deaths from coronavirus per million inhabitants (18 deaths per million inhabitants). This is what member of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia, Chair of the Standing Committee on European Integration Affairs Arman Yeghoyan wrote on his Facebook page.
“Armenia is followed by Russia (17 deaths per million inhabitants), Bulgaria and Greece (15 deaths), Malta and Montenegro (14 deaths),” he added.