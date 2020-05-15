Armenia, UAE FMs hold phone talks

Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan today held phone talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

As reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Minister Mnatsakanyan congratulated his interlocutor on the occasion of Ramadan, wishing him good health and success and wishing the friendly people of the UAE long-lasting peace and welfare. The foreign ministers thoroughly discussed the issues caused by the novel coronavirus and the steps that are being taken to eliminate the social-economic consequences at the national and international levels.

Presenting the Armenian government’s actions and programs, Mnatsakanyan also expressed gratitude to the Government of the United Arab Emirates for the humanitarian aid provided for Armenia in the coronavirus situation.

The interlocutors expressed satisfaction with the relations and political dialogue hinged on the traditional friendship between the two countries and the visible dynamics of cooperation in trade, economy and other sectors.

The ministers also touched upon the situation in the region and the steps aimed at strengthening cooperation over a broad range of issues that are important for both countries. During the phone talks, they also touched upon several issues on the international agenda.