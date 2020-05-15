Armenian MP: Government seeking paths to solve crisis in Constitutional Court more quickly

As is known, the coronavirus pandemic won’t be ending anytime soon. Since we have declared several times that public health is our primary concern, it is clear that there can’t be a referendum to solve the crisis in the Constitutional Court so long as the pandemic hasn’t ended. This is what deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly, Chair of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations Ruben Rubinyan wrote on his Facebook and added the following:

“However, we can’t wait long and move forward with our agenda of reforms and the establishment of justice without a solution of the crisis in the Constitutional Court. Therefore, I would like to inform that, taking into consideration the fact that the coronavirus pandemic may last for a long time, we are seeking paths to solve the crisis in another way and more quickly.

It is in this context that Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan recently addressed the Venice Commission with questions about rapid implementation of the model for formation of the Constitutional Court, the establishment of circles for the decision of the Constitutional Court on the draft amendments to the Constitution and the power of the National Assembly to cancel the previously designated referendum, if necessary, due to the coronavirus.

Even though the possible alternative path to solving the crisis may not be identical to the initial path that was chosen, but the crisis will be solved, and it might be solved more quickly and without a referendum.”