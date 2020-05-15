Armenia police chief assigns to rule out corruption risks and policeman-criminal ties

Chief of Police of Armenia Arman Sargsyan today convened a working consultation with members of the advisory board of the Police, heads of subdivisions and services of the central apparatus and heads of departments and territorial units, as reported the news service of the Police of Armenia.

Greeting the attendees, the police chief stated the omissions in external service. Talking about the service of community police, Sargsyan mentioned that community police officers need to know the situations in their respective areas ideally.

The police chief attached importance to the measures for prevention of crimes and gave specific instructions and assignments to bring a new sweep to prophylactic works. He also strictly assigned to rule out corruption risks and the relationship between police officers and criminals and said police officers would be subject to liability in case of revelation of such cases.

Within the scope of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the police chief also assigned to ensure unconditional implementation of the decisions of the Commandant for the state of emergency declared in the country.