232 Armenia citizens depart from Moscow to Yerevan

The Red Wings airline company’s plane is heading from Moscow towards Yerevan, as stated in the announcement of the Embassy of Armenia in Russia.
The announcement particularly states the following:
“The plane of Red Wings Airlines has departed from Moscow Domodedovo Airport and is heading towards Yerevan.
There are 232 citizens of Armenia aboard the plane.
On May 14, 320 representatives of the personnel of the Ministry of Defense, who were studying and taking training courses abroad, were transported to Armenia via a special flight.
Those subject to military call-up will also be transported to Armenia soon.”