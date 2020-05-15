Armenia PM: Government's goal is to make agriculture profitable and export-oriented

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today chaired a consultation devoted to the strategic development of agriculture, as reported the news service of the Government of Armenia.

In this context, specialists of the Central Bank presented the project for the establishment of an investment fund in the agriculture sector and the goals of the project, as well as the actions for introducing the mechanisms for development of the sector. The project proposes measures for development of agriculture, including the foundation of an agricultural technologies park under the principle of the public-private partnership.

The Central Bank’s representatives also touched upon the process of granting agricultural loans and reported that, as of March 2020, compared with the same period in 2019, the volume of loans has grown by 20.3%, and in April 2020 — by 4.6%, compared with early 2020.

Summing up the consultation, Prime Minister Pashinyan assigned to present a roadmap for establishment of the mentioned fund that will describe the goals and potential outcomes of the fund in more detail. “The government’s goal is to make agriculture profitable and export-oriented,” he said, attaching importance to the organizing of discussions with farmers who have made achievements in the sector.