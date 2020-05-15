News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 15
USD
487.89
EUR
527.41
RUB
6.65
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.89
EUR
527.41
RUB
6.65
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
4 more Artsakh citizens test positive for COVID-19
4 more Artsakh citizens test positive for COVID-19
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

According to the information provided by the Ministry of Health of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), based on the results of 27 of the 57 tests for the coronavirus, 4 citizens have tested positive for COVID-19, and they are the self-isolated family members of a person from Shahumyan region who had previously tested positive for the virus.

The patients’ condition is satisfactory. There will be further information about the results of the remaining 30 tests.

Currently, there are 24 confirmed coronavirus cases in Artsakh, 62 citizens are isolated, and a total of 554 citizens have been tested.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia health minister: I probably won't get tested for COVID-19 again
During an interview with Azatutyun TV today, Minister...
 Slovenia says it overcome COVID-19 pandemic
The government has stated that the spread of COVID-19 is under control...
 Armenia President: There is no vaccine for this virus, but there is an old method
The Government of Armenia has applied the classic...
 Eurozone economy hits record-breaking contraction
Economists surveyed by Reuters expected a 3.8% decline in GDP quarterly...
 Armenia Gegharkunik Province: 11 new COVID-19 cases, 14 patients have recovered
The regional governor’s office of Armenia’s...
 Armenia ranked 35th among CoE countries with deaths from COVID-19 per million inhabitants
Armenia is currently ranked 35th among...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos