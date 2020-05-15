4 more Artsakh citizens test positive for COVID-19

According to the information provided by the Ministry of Health of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), based on the results of 27 of the 57 tests for the coronavirus, 4 citizens have tested positive for COVID-19, and they are the self-isolated family members of a person from Shahumyan region who had previously tested positive for the virus.
The patients’ condition is satisfactory. There will be further information about the results of the remaining 30 tests.
Currently, there are 24 confirmed coronavirus cases in Artsakh, 62 citizens are isolated, and a total of 554 citizens have been tested.