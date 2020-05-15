Armenia health minister: I probably won't get tested for COVID-19 again

During an interview with Azatutyun TV today, Minister of Health of Armenia Arsen Torosyan said he feels good and probably won’t be tested for the coronavirus again.
“I feel good. I probably won’t get tested for the coronavirus again because there is no need for another test after self-isolation. As far as contacts are concerned, everyone knows that the Ministry of Health has confirmed cases of the coronavirus. It so happened that some people interacted more closely and are considered contacts, and there are also employees who continue to work by following the rules,” he said.
Asked if he is isolated at the Ministry of Health, the minister said the following: “I’m at my workplace, have no contact with anybody and interact via the phone and other communication means. I’ll stay until Friday, and after that, I hope I won’t have any other symptoms and will be back to my normal schedule.”