Armenia MFA makes announcement about citizens at Upper Lars border checkpoint

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia has made the following announcement about the citizens of Armenia located at the Upper Lars border checkpoint:

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs that there are currently about 35 citizens of Armenia who have come from Russia to the Upper Lars border checkpoint and want to return to Armenia with their own cars.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia emphasized that, during the lockdown declared by the Georgian authorities as a result of the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Russian-Georgian border remains closed for foreign citizens.

Taking this into consideration, the Consulate General of Armenia in Rostov has offered a solution, that is, the organizing of the return of the citizens of Armenia through the upcoming Sochi-Yerevan and Krasnodar-Yerevan flights and cover the airfares of women and children and help maintain the cars of the citizens of Armenia in specially allocated parking lots. The citizens of Armenia at the border checkpoint have refused the only solution that is offered for now and demand the organizing of their return to Armenia in their personal cars.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia emphasizes that the citizens of Armenia can return from Russia to Armenia in their personal cars only after the Georgian government annuls the decision restricting the entry of foreign citizens.”