Armenia health minister: 700 patients with pneumonia, 32 in extremely critical condition

During an interview with Azatutyun TV, Minister of Health of Armenia Arsen Torosyan informed that there are 700 patients with pneumonia, including 32 patients in extremely critical condition, 65 patients in critical condition, and 11 patients breathing through ventilators.

“The number of citizens with pneumonia is also growing, but the number of citizens in extremely critical and critical conditions is relatively stable, and this is a good indicator. There are about 10 citizens breathing through ventilators. There haven’t been more than 10 citizens, meaning 11 is the biggest number recorded in Armenia,” he said.

According to Toosyan, taking into consideration the percentage of exit of patients in extremely critical condition, there are rather good indicators. “Out of our 102 “closed” cases of patients who either recovered or died since there is no other way out of an extremely critical condition, there is 43% mortality and 54% recovery, and I view this as a good indicator. At the outset of the pandemic, Armenia would receive information from different countries stating that doctors weren’t able to save nearly 70-80% of patients in extremely critical condition. In this period, it is through discoveries that doctors realized that some drugs have a good impact.”