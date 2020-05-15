News
Armenia PM posts photo of family on occasion of International Day of Families
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has joined Facebook users’ campaign and posted a photo on the occasion of International Day of Families with the following comment:

“A strong family hinged on love and mutual respect is the most important thing, whether you are unemployed, politically persecuted, a political prisoner, a deputy or head of state.

I have passed am passing all these stages, and I wouldn’t be able to bear the burdens, if it wasn’t for my family. Today is International Day of Families.”
