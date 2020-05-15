Armenia health minister on tracking citizens isolated at home

Armenia had about 2,400 isolated citizens, now there are 934 isolated citizens (this is the current number of isolated citizens because there are more than 7,000 isolated citizens). This is what Minister of Health of Armenia Arsen Torosyan told Azatutyun TV today.
When asked if a citizen has COVID-19, but no symptoms and is sent home, will he or she be under control through the location tracking system, Torosyan said the following: “Yes, the government will make the transition to the self-isolation regime for contacts or citizens who arrive in Armenia, as well as for citizens whose infection has been confirmed, but are asymptomatic. Besides the location tracking system, there are 119 mobile groups of doctors, policemen and employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations who will also pay house visits to make sure people follow the rules.”
If the citizen with COVID-19 or the contact is from a multi-member family and can’t isolate himself or herself, what are the mechanisms to isolate them? In response, the minister said the following: “The cases may vary, but there have to be universal approaches for everyone since we can’t keep the isolated citizens in hotels forever.”