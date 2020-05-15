News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 16
USD
487.89
EUR
527.41
RUB
6.65
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.89
EUR
527.41
RUB
6.65
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia health minister on tracking citizens isolated at home
Armenia health minister on tracking citizens isolated at home
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Armenia had about 2,400 isolated citizens, now there are 934 isolated citizens (this is the current number of isolated citizens because there are more than 7,000 isolated citizens). This is what Minister of Health of Armenia Arsen Torosyan told Azatutyun TV today.

When asked if a citizen has COVID-19, but no symptoms and is sent home, will he or she be under control through the location tracking system, Torosyan said the following: “Yes, the government will make the transition to the self-isolation regime for contacts or citizens who arrive in Armenia, as well as for citizens whose infection has been confirmed, but are asymptomatic. Besides the location tracking system, there are 119 mobile groups of doctors, policemen and employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations who will also pay house visits to make sure people follow the rules.”

If the citizen with COVID-19 or the contact is from a multi-member family and can’t isolate himself or herself, what are the mechanisms to isolate them? In response, the minister said the following: “The cases may vary, but there have to be universal approaches for everyone since we can’t keep the isolated citizens in hotels forever.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Arsen Torosyan: I won't be leaving Armenia this summer
When asked if it is recommended to go on vacation...
 Armenia health minister on autopsy and deaths from COVID-19 or other diseases
When told that the Ministry of Health started distinguishing...
 Armenia health minister on previous call to not wear face masks
According to Torosyan, in any case, the effectiveness of...
 Armenian health minister on comparison of Georgia's and Armenia's coronavirus cases
When asked if he agrees with the criticism that the...
 EP calls for COVID-19 pandemic recovery to become EU 7-year budget base
His remarks came during an online press conference in Brussels following the video session of the European Parliament...
 4 more Artsakh citizens test positive for COVID-19
The patients’ condition is...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos