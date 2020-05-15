Special Investigation Service summons Armenian ruling party MP

The Special Investigation Service of Armenia today summoned deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly Artak Manukyan to give an explanation about the brawl that recently took place in parliament.
Artak Manukyan wrote about this on his Facebook page.
Earlier, the Special Investigation Service had summoned head of the Bright Armenia faction Edmon Marukyan as well.
Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am had released an episode from the brawl in parliament showing how Artak Manukyan hit Edmon Marukyan from the rear.