Armenian political scientist on interior political developments, the EU and Russia-Armenia relations

Former executive director of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, political scientist Ara Vardanyan posted the following on his Facebook page:

“Taking into consideration the rapid interior political developments and the authorities’ overt desire to do anything to relieve themselves of the majority of the judges of the Constitutional Court very quickly, we will be witnessing very interesting developments in the days to come.

First of all, there is no need to expect any rough evaluation from any EU institution because the government has already avoided this by ratifying the well-known Convention and by removing the word ‘genocide’ from the vocabulary of EU institutions. I have no doubt that the EU institutions won’t hinder the Armenian authorities’ efforts to “solve the issue of the Constitutional Court” in the National Assembly.

However, on this background, what will be very interesting will be the relations between Russia and Armenia. I believe we will hear new political statements and witness new political actions from Russia over the next few days. Things are heating up.”