Mike Pompeo v. International Criminal Court

The International Criminal Court is a political organization, not a legal institution. Today, this sad reality has again been confirmed when the ICC prosecutor tried to extend jurisdiction over Israel, which, like the United States, is not a party to the Rome Statute that established the Court, said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

His remarks came commenting on the ICC decision on alleged crimes committed on the West Bank, Gaza Strip, and East Jerusalem, Voice of America reported.

According to Pompeo, on April 30, the ICC prosecutor again attempted to extend its jurisdiction over the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and Gaza by submitting a new complaint to the Court. When the Palestinians announced their intention to join the Rome Statute, the US made it clear that we did not believe that the Palestinians could be considered a sovereign state, and therefore they were not entitled to full membership or participation as a state in international organizations, entities or conferences, including in the ICC, he added.

Seven States parties to the Rome Statute — Australia, Austria, Brazil, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, and Uganda — have filed formal complaints with the Court stating that the ICC does not have jurisdiction to conduct this investigation, Pompeo noted adding that they share this position. A court that seeks to exercise authority outside its jurisdiction is a political tool that is a mockery of the law and due process, he added.

According to Pompeo, the US reiterates its long-held objection to any illegal ICC investigations and if the ICC continues this course, we will determine the specific consequences.

The United States is not a member of the ICC and does not recognize its jurisdiction, in particular, due to the incompatibility of the powers of the court with certain provisions of the US Constitution.

In 2018, US President Donald Trump, speaking at the UN, said that the ICC does not have jurisdiction, legitimacy, and power.