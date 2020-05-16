NASA hopes Russia will join project to extract resources on moon

NASA hopes that Russia will join the Artemis Agreement, the legal basis for a project to extract resources on the moon, said NASA head Jim Bridenstine.
According to him, it would be good if the whole world agreed to the right approach to the peaceful exploration of outer space, The Washington Post reported.
The agreement should regulate the behavior of countries and companies in space and on the moon, including the creation of 'security zones' around areas where they plan to conduct exploration and mining. NASA noted that the country must sign to participate in the lunar management program, RBC reported.
In early May, Reuters wrote that the US presidential administration is developing a draft international Artemis Agreement to extract resources on the moon.
According to agency sources, it was planned to include several partner countries, except Russia. The agreement also has rules according to which companies producing on the moon will be able to establish ownership over resources.
In early April, US President Donald Trump signed a decree that supports the commercial development of resources on the moon and other space bodies.
However, the Decree does not recognize the Agreement on the Activities of States on the Moon and other celestial bodies, adopted by the UN General Assembly in 1979. It provides that the exploration and use of the satellite is the property of all mankind.