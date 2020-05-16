House of Representatives approves remote voting bill

The US House of Representatives approved a bill allowing remote voting, an unprecedented event in the history of the legislature.
Broadcast of the meeting was conducted on the website of the lower house. 217 congressmen supported the initiative, 189 - voted against.
The document involves holding remote voting, meetings, hearings, and reviews of bills, TASS reported.
This need was caused by the spread of COVID-19 as not all lawmakers can attend meetings now. The adoption of this bill will allow later on Friday to vote on the proposed $ 3 trillion package of economic stimulus measures proposed by the Democrats aimed at overcoming the consequences of the spread of coronavirus.