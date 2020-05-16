Trump’s administration intends to restore WHO partial funding

US Presidential Administration Donald Trump intends to restore partial funding for the World Health Organization, Fox News reported referring to a draft letter from the administration.
The Trump administration agrees to pay WHO what China pays in assessed contributions.
Trump suspended US contributions to WHO on April 14, accusing the organization of promoting misinformation on the COVID-19 outbreak in China and saying its administration will begin an investigation. WHO officials denied the claims. While China insisted that it acted transparently and openly.
The US is the largest donor to the WHO. A partial resumption of funding will be approximately one-tenth of the previous volume - about $ 400 million per year.