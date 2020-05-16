News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 16
USD
487.89
EUR
527.41
RUB
6.65
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.89
EUR
527.41
RUB
6.65
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Trump’s administration intends to restore WHO partial funding
Trump’s administration intends to restore WHO partial funding
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US Presidential Administration Donald Trump intends to restore partial funding for the World Health Organization, Fox News reported referring to a draft letter from the administration.

The Trump administration agrees to pay WHO what China pays in assessed contributions.

Trump suspended US contributions to WHO on April 14, accusing the organization of promoting misinformation on the COVID-19 outbreak in China and saying its administration will begin an investigation. WHO officials denied the claims. While China insisted that it acted transparently and openly.

The US is the largest donor to the WHO. A partial resumption of funding will be approximately one-tenth of the previous volume - about $ 400 million per year.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos