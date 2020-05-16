Italian government intends to lift ban on entry and exit from country from June 3

The Italian government intends to lift the ban on movement between regions, as well as on entry and exit from the country from June 3, RIA Novosti reported referring to the Council of Ministers.

Italy significantly limited movement between and within the regions with the introduction of quarantine in mid-March. Only working trips became possible or trip for health reasons and in emergency situations. Since May 4, Italians have the opportunity to visit relatives within the same region. On Friday, the preliminary text of the government decree was at the disposal of local journalists, it was reported that the Italian authorities want to remove from June 3 restrictions on movement between regions as part of the overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic.

From May 18, the movement of people within the regions will not be subject to any restrictions. At the same time, the state or regions may take or repeat restrictive measures to move within the region in relation to specific areas involved in a particular aggravation of the epidemiological situation.

Until June 2, Italians still can't traveling on public and personal transport in another region, as well as traveling to and from abroad, with the exception of confirmed work needs, urgent need, or for health reasons.

From June 3, movement between different regions can be limited only by state measures adopted in accordance with article 2 of the legislative decree of March 25 in relation to specific areas of the national territory, in accordance with the principles of adequacy and proportionality to the epidemiological risk actually present in these areas.

These rules will also apply to travel to and from abroad, which may be limited only by state measures, also with respect to specific states and territories, in accordance with the principles of adequacy and proportionality to the epidemiological risk and in accordance with the restrictions arising from EU decrees and international obligations.

Travel between the Vatican or San Marino and related regions will be permitted.

The government confirmed the ban on the movement of quarantined persons with a COVID-19 or if they had contact with COVID-19 patients.