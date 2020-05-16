Brazil's new health minister resigns after a month on the job

19 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Gegharkunik province

WHO says Europe may face the 2nd wave of COVID-19 in winter

Germany loosens border controls with Austria, France, and Switzerland

PM Pashinyan speaks on Armenia ex-ambassador's statement on smuggled cigarettes

PM: Some want Armenian representatives to feel constrained at negotiating table

King of Jordan warns Israel of massive conflict

Pashinyan: Artsakh issue can be resolved only at the whim of one person?

It will be possible to test for COVID-19 in Artsakh

Pashinyan: If necessary, I’m ready to discuss the Karabakh issue with Artsakh ex-presidents

Pashinyan on cases against companies with Russian assets: I discussed this issue with Russian president

Pentagon confirms it is developing hypersonic weapons

We can expect from Russia now is not the best time to talk about raising gas prices, Pashinyan says

PM's spouse Hakobyan's fine included in '100 facts about new Armenia'

China ready to put US companies in 'unreliable entity list'

Serviceman and officer charged in case of death of Armenian soldier

Yerevan transport issue discussed at meeting chaired by Armenian deputy PM

Pashinyan PM says there are no more restrictions on imports in Armenia

Italian government intends to lift ban on entry and exit from country from June 3

Armenian PM: I recently sold my Hyundai car and keep the money from it in the bank in drams

PACE: Very pleased that Armenia National Assembly has ratified the Lanzarote Convention to protect children

Trump’s administration intends to restore WHO partial funding

6 COVID-19 new cases recorded in Georgia: Number of recovered exceeds number of active patients

Mike Pompeo v. International Criminal Court

Armenian health ministry: Latest COVID-19 casualties were 60, 71 and 46 years old

Armenian PM's online press conference kicks off (LIVE)

239 COVID-19 new cases recorded in Armenia per day: Total number reaches 4,283

Work of all Armenian police units providing services to citizens to be resumed from May 18

Iranian representative in OPEC dies

House of Representatives approves remote voting bill

NASA hopes Russia will join project to extract resources on moon

Georgian president pardons former defense minister and ex-mayor of Tbilisi

Ex-Ambassador: Pashinyan has entangled Armenia in international mafia system and is making money

Armenia PM posts photo of family on occasion of International Day of Families

Armenian political scientist on interior political developments, the EU and Russia-Armenia relations

US industrial production falls by record 11.2%

Arsen Torosyan: I won't be leaving Armenia this summer

Armenia health minister on autopsy and deaths from COVID-19 or other diseases

Armenia health minister on previous call to not wear face masks

Armenia health minister on tracking citizens isolated at home

Facebook launches messenger rooms

Special Investigation Service summons Armenian ruling party MP

Armenian health minister on comparison of Georgia's and Armenia's coronavirus cases

Armenia PM: Government's goal is to make agriculture profitable and export-oriented

King of Jordan says Israeli annexation of part of Jordan Valley will lead to clash

Armenia ex-National Security Service director's wife posts photo of family

Armenia MFA makes announcement about citizens at Upper Lars border checkpoint

Armenia health minister: 700 patients with pneumonia, 32 in extremely critical condition

EP calls for COVID-19 pandemic recovery to become EU 7-year budget base

232 Armenia citizens depart from Moscow to Yerevan

4 more Artsakh citizens test positive for COVID-19

Armenia health minister: I probably won't get tested for COVID-19 again

Tesla owner detains carjacker using smartphone

Armenia police chief assigns to rule out corruption risks and policeman-criminal ties

Slovenia says it overcome COVID-19 pandemic

ESM Board of Governors approves establishment of Pandemic Crisis Support

Update on COVID-19 in Armenia, public activist summoned to Yerevan police, 15.05.20 digest

Eurasian Economic Commission expands talks on free trade zones

Armenia President: There is no vaccine for this virus, but there is an old method

Eurozone economy hits record-breaking contraction

Armenia's Armed Forces preparing for military exercises, assignments given

Armenia Gegharkunik Province: 11 new COVID-19 cases, 14 patients recovered

Armenia ranked 35th among CoE countries with deaths from COVID-19 per million inhabitants

Armenian MP: Government seeking paths to solve crisis in Constitutional Court more quickly

Russian academician: Novel coronavirus may end in January 2021

Armenia, UAE FMs hold phone talks

66 COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment, 64 recovered in Armenia's Shirak Province

Jeff Bezos may become the world's first trillionaire

Armenia public activist: I learned that my Facebook page was being monitored by law enforcement

Lavrov: No absolutely free interaction after end of pandemic

Myasnikovich: Current situation to become test for Eurasian Economic Union

Georgia to lift lockdown after May 22

Armenia has new deputy minister of labor, social affairs

Armenia army conducts field exercises

Shirak province governor: It is planned to repair another 18 streets in Gyumri

Armenia deputy labor and social affairs minister dismissed

US increases military pressure on China

Armenia Ararat Province governor congratulates on occasion of International Day of Families

Outgoing speaker: One of tasks that stand out of this Karabakh legislature is development of parliamentary ties

Armenian army's general staff chief visits military units and posts

Armenia Ombudsman's congratulatory remarks on occasion of International Day of Families

China urges US to meet and strengthen cooperation in fight against pandemic

Dollar drops in Armenia

New legislature of Artsakh to convene first sitting on May 21

57 residents tested for COVID-19 in suspected hotbeds of Artsakh's Shahumyan region

If Turkey recognizes Genocide, it will be good for itself in first place, Armenia President says

Beijing says attempts to politicize pandemic undermine international anti-epidemic efforts

Karabakh President receives HALO Trust organization delegation

Armenian deputy minister: Citizens to not be allowed in stores without masks and gloves

COVID-19 has taken to streets from hospitals, Armenia medical specialist says

Armenia Kotayk Province governor reports 15 new COVID-19 cases

Ashot Ghulyan: Artsakh Parliament succeeded in establishing close ties with Armenia National Assembly

Trudeau says world will change even after pandemic ends

Public activist is at Yerevan police special department

Karabakh new parliament members are registered, receive certificates

ADB: Global economy loses in 2020 will range from $ 5.8 trillion to $ 8.8 trillion

Child who fell from 2nd floor in Armenia’s Vanadzor is in critical condition

Yerevan subway to reopen on May 18

One person arrested in connection with criminal case into threat of violence against Armenia ruling bloc MP

Erdogan supporters threaten opposition with murders and rape