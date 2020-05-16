China ready to put US companies in 'unreliable entity list'

China is ready to put US companies in the 'unreliable entity list' as part of countermeasures in response to Washington’s attempt to block the supply of semiconductors for Huawei Technologies, Reuters reported referring to the Chinese newspaper Global Times.
The measures include the beginning of investigations and the introduction of restrictions on American companies such as Apple Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Qualcomm Inc, as well as the suspension of purchases of Boeing Co aircraft, the source said.
The Trump administration has taken steps to block the global supply of chips for Chinese Huawei Technologies, which is fraught with increased tension in relations between the US and China.