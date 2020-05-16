King of Jordan warns Israel of massive conflict

The King of Jordan warned Israel of a massive conflict if it continued plans to annex significant parts of the occupied West Bank, Middle East Monitor reported.
Israel announced its intention to annex Jewish settlements and the Jordan Valley, which could mean the end of the stalled peace process, making it virtually impossible to create a viable Palestinian state.
“If Israel really annexes the West Bank in July, it would lead to a massive conflict with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan,” King Abdullah II said in an interview with Der Spiegel.
“Leaders who advocate a one-state solution do not understand what that would mean,” he said, adding that there would be more chaos and extremism in the region.
Jordan is one of two Arab states that have signed a peace treaty with Israel. The king declined to say whether annexation would threaten this agreement.
Earlier, EU foreign ministers reaffirmed their support for resolving the conflict based on the principle of two states and counteracting any annexation. Ministers agreed to step up diplomatic efforts in the coming days with Israel, the Palestinians, the US, and Arab countries.