Pentagon confirms it is developing hypersonic weapons

The Pentagon has confirmed that it is developing hypersonic weapons after President Donald Trump announced the creation of a 'super duper missile.'
“The Department of Defense is working on developing a range of hypersonic missiles to counter our adversaries,” Jonathan Hoffman, the Defense Department press secretary, tweeted.
During the ceremony in the Oval Office, introducing the official flag of the US Space Forces (USSF), Trump told reporters how the United States creates "incredible military equipment," Fox News reported.
“We have -- I call it the super duper missile,” the president said, “and I heard the other night 17 times faster than what they have right now, when you take the fastest missile we have right now.”