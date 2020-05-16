News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 16
USD
487.89
EUR
527.41
RUB
6.65
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.89
EUR
527.41
RUB
6.65
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
6 COVID-19 new cases recorded in Georgia: Number of recovered exceeds number of active patients
6 COVID-19 new cases recorded in Georgia: Number of recovered exceeds number of active patients
Region:Georgia
Theme: Society

In Georgia, the number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased to 677, with six COVID-19 new cases recorded in a day.

The number of patients who recovered from Friday increased by 26 and now amounts to 419, Novosti-Georgia reported.

Currently, Georgia has 246 active cases, while the death toll has reached 12. 3,873 people are in quarantine, and 393 under medical supervision in hospitals.

According to the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health of Georgia, as of May 15, more than 36.2 thousand PCR tests for coronavirus were carried out in the country.

Absolutely all people with confirmed COVID-19 are hospitalized in Georgia. According to official statistics, in 83% of patients, the disease proceeds in a mild form, in 13% - in a severe form, in 4% of cases - in a critical condition.

The number of patients treated for COVID-19 infection for several days exceeds the number of active cases of COVID-19.

Experts say that the infection curve in Georgia has reached a plateau and the country has avoided a sharp increase in the number of diseases. According to forecasts, Georgia will be able to completely overcome the pandemic by the end of June.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
19 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Gegharkunik province
There are a total of 244 cases in Gegharkunik province...
 WHO says Europe may face the 2nd wave of COVID-19 in winter
At a time when many countries are beginning to lift the restrictions introduced amid the pandemic...
 It will be possible to test for COVID-19 in Artsakh
Most of the necessary equipment is already in place...
 Armenian health ministry: Latest COVID-19 casualties were 60, 71 and 46 years old
"Regarding the latest cases of death, the patients were 71 (male), 60 (male) and 46 (female)...
 239 COVID-19 new cases recorded in Armenia per day: Total number reaches 4,283
Thus, we have 239 new cases and 125 recoveries...
 Arsen Torosyan: I won't be leaving Armenia this summer
When asked if it is recommended to go on vacation...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos