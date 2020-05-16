6 COVID-19 new cases recorded in Georgia: Number of recovered exceeds number of active patients

In Georgia, the number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased to 677, with six COVID-19 new cases recorded in a day.

The number of patients who recovered from Friday increased by 26 and now amounts to 419, Novosti-Georgia reported.

Currently, Georgia has 246 active cases, while the death toll has reached 12. 3,873 people are in quarantine, and 393 under medical supervision in hospitals.

According to the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health of Georgia, as of May 15, more than 36.2 thousand PCR tests for coronavirus were carried out in the country.

Absolutely all people with confirmed COVID-19 are hospitalized in Georgia. According to official statistics, in 83% of patients, the disease proceeds in a mild form, in 13% - in a severe form, in 4% of cases - in a critical condition.

The number of patients treated for COVID-19 infection for several days exceeds the number of active cases of COVID-19.

Experts say that the infection curve in Georgia has reached a plateau and the country has avoided a sharp increase in the number of diseases. According to forecasts, Georgia will be able to completely overcome the pandemic by the end of June.