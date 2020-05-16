PACE: Very pleased that Armenia National Assembly has ratified the Lanzarote Convention to protect children

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has commented on the ratification of the Lanzarote Convention by the Armenian National Assembly.
“Very pleased that the National Assembly has ratified the Lanzarote Convention to protect children,” said PACE Armenia monitor Kimmo Kiljunen.
“Another good sign of commitment from Armenia as a Council of Europe member state!” he added.
National Assembly of Armenia ratified on May 11 the Council of Europe Convention on the Protection of Children against Sexual Exploitation and Sexual Abuse.
During the vote, 79 lawmakers supported the ratification of this convention, whereas 13 others voted against it.
