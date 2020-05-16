News
Armenian PM: I recently sold my Hyundai car and keep the money from it in the bank in drams
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics


People prefer to keep their deposits in drams more and take out loans in drams, said Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during his big press conference on Saturday.

"In 2019, the level of dollarization of loans provided by banks amounted to 53%, instead of 59% compared to the previous year. The level of dollarization of deposits in 2019 was 59.3 percent, instead of 60 percent. In 2017, the figure was 62.4 percent. This means that more and more people trust the dram," he noted. "I do the same. I recently sold my Hyundai and keep the money from it in the bank in drams."

"I think we should treat our national currency with confidence," PM added.
