US plans to deploy satellites capable of tracking hypersonic weapons

The US Space Development Agency plans to place the first batch of satellites capable of tracking hypersonic weapons in orbit by 2022, Defense News reported.
It is first planned to launch 20 satellites, which is the first step towards achieving the goal of hundreds of interconnected satellites operating in low Earth orbit.
Then in the 2024 fiscal year, 150 satellites will be launched into orbit.
The agency wants the contractor to design and build eight satellites with a wide field of view, with infrared sensors that can demonstrate the initial ability to track hypersonic weapons.