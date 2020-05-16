Yerevan transport issue discussed at meeting chaired by Armenian deputy PM

An online meeting of the Management Board on the North-South road corridor modernization programs, sustainable urban development, and the Northern corridor program was held on Saturday.
According to Armenian deputy PM Tigran Avinyan's press service, during the meeting, Yerevan transport issues were considered.
Taking into account that an agreement was reached with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development on the purchase of 100 buses to solve the Yerevan transport problem, and a tender for the purchase has already been announced, the construction of a new bus depot that meets international standards was also discussed. Following the meeting, it was decided to begin work on the issues discussed, and Avinyan gave relevant instructions on this subject.