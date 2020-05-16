Serviceman and officer charged in case of death of Armenian soldier

A serviceman and an officer have been charged in the criminal case on the death of conscript Sasun Margaryan, Investigative Committee reported.
As reported earlier, a criminal case has been initiated into soldier Sasun Margaryan sustaining a fatal gunshot wound, the press service of the Investigative Committee of Armenia informed.
A criminal case was filed on the charges of negligently causing a soldier to commit suicide.
An investigation is underway.
On May 10, Private Sasun Margaryan, a conscript, sustained a fatal gunshot wound to his chest at the area near the firing position of his military unit.