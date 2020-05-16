Germany loosens border controls with Austria, France, and Switzerland

Germany has weakened border controls with Austria, France, and Switzerland introduced amid COVID-19 pandemic.

From Saturday, May 16, travel to these countries is allowed for business and family reasons. While tourism, shopping trips to stores, or fueling are still prohibited, DW reported.

Control at the border with Luxembourg has been completely canceled, while at the border with Denmark it has been retained. The German interior ministry said that easing border controls with Austria, France, and Switzerland for travel in both directions was made possible by an improved epidemiological situation. By June 15, control is planned to be completely canceled. Germany closed its borders with neighboring countries in mid-March.

Meanwhile, Italy, which was hard hit by the COVID-19, announced the opening of borders for foreigners from June 3. The Rome government also decided to allow travel between the Italian regions. The government decree states that this decision will enter into force if a favorable epidemiological situation persists. Only those who came into contact with the infected or those tested positive for COVID-19 will quarantined for two weeks.