We can expect from Russia now is not the best time to talk about raising gas prices, Pashinyan says

Armenian political consultations with Russia on the issue of gas prices continue, the country's PM Nikol Pashinyan said at his big press conference on Saturday.
He reminded that Gazprom Armenia has submitted an application to increase the price of gas, but no decision has been made yet.
"At the moment I can't say anything specific, but we must state that in the context of the collapse of the energy market, falling oil prices, we can expect Armenia's strategic partner Russia that now is not the best time to talk about rising gas prices, especially given the problems caused by the COVID-19. We will continue to work with our partners," he said.