Air Canada to cut staff to 60%

The largest Canadian airline Air Canada said it has decided to reduce the number of employees by up to 60% to save money and distribute the load while reducing traffic soon, Interfax reported.
According to company estimates, from 19 thousand to 22.8 thousand employees will suffer. An email was sent to all of them with this news.
The number of Air Canada flights was reduced by 95%. The cuts will begin on June 7.
The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC)said it is in the final stages of talks with Air Canada on mitigation and other issues.
A union that protects the interests of the company's flight attendants will ask them to shorten their working hours, go on vacation for up to two years, or quit with the privilege of flying.
The COVID-19 pandemic actually halted air travel. An unprecedented number of flights has been canceled globally. Airlines have to look for ways to compensate for their losses.