Pashinyan: If necessary, I’m ready to discuss the Karabakh issue with Artsakh ex-presidents

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan noted that he is ready to discuss the Karabakh issue with Artsakh ex-presidents if necessary.
His remarks came during his big press conference on May 16.
“There is such a circumstance that institutional information on the talks that were conducted earlier is available in the public administration system. At least the information I needed,” said Pashinyan. Speaking about the negotiation format, he added: “We have repeatedly expressed our opinion that we consider the participation of the elected representatives of Artsakh to be essential and important in the talks since we cannot imagine a solution to this issue without their participation," he noted adding: "Our view is as follows: we cannot solve the Karabakh issue without elected representatives of Artsakh. We cannot make decisions instead of them."
According to him, there was always the idea of peacekeeping forces in previous documents and public statements.