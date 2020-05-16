Saudi Arabia sovereign wealth fund acquires minority stake in Boeing, Facebook, and Citigroup

The Saudi Arabia sovereign wealth fund has acquired a minority stake in major US companies, including Boeing, Facebook, and Citigroup.
A $ 300 billion government investment fund is buying minority stakes in companies around the world, taking advantage of market weakness after an outbreak of coronavirus, Reuters reported.
The fund bought Boeing shares in the amount of $ 713.7 million, Citigroup - $ 522 million, Facebook - $ 495.8 million, Disney - $ 487.6 million.
In addition, the fund owns a $ 514 million stake in Marriott and a small stake in Berkshire Hathaway, as well as a $ 827.7 million stake in BP, an oil company with US depositories registered in the US.
The Saudi fund acquired stakes in Royal Dutch Shell, Total, Eni, and Equinor earlier this year, a source familiar with transactions told Reuters on April 9.