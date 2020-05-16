Pashinyan: Artsakh issue can be resolved only at the whim of one person?

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinayn touched upon the Artsakh issue during his big online press conference on Saturday.
"There can be no room for any kind of speculation," he added. "Can the government or the Armenian PM decide on the Artsakh issue, not in favor of the Armenian parties? One asks this question not to me, but to self on whether you can agree with the resolution of the Artsakh issue, not in favor of the Armenian parties?"
"Can Artsakh issue can be resolved only at the whim of one person? And who would this person be, I would like to know?" the PM wondered.