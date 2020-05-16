News
Saturday
May 16
News
Saturday
May 16
PM: Some want Armenian representatives to feel constrained at negotiating table
PM: Some want Armenian representatives to feel constrained at negotiating table
Region:Armenia, Diaspora, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Now some people are trying to make the legally elected representatives of Armenia feel constrained at the negotiating table, said Armenian PM during his big press conference on Saturday.

"Why do they want to do this? Because there is one principle at the basis of talks - until everything is agreed, nothing can be decided," he noted adding that there are different people at the negotiating table who can voice both the most acceptable and the most unacceptable ideas.

He once again stated that the Armenian people should solve the Karabakh issue.

"We will not be shackled at the negotiating table. Our task is to find a solution, which means search, and that means talking. While talking means being confident in what we want, to be confident in our own abilities. We are sure that some forces in Armenia cannot forge us," he added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
