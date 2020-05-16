WHO says Europe may face the 2nd wave of COVID-19 in winter

Europe faces a second wave of coronavirus in winter. It may coincide with another - seasonal flu or measles, Director of the WHO European Bureau Hans Kluge told The Telegraph.
According to him, at a time when many countries are beginning to lift the restrictions introduced amid the pandemic, it is worth strengthening national health systems. Kluge noted that even today the epicenter of the pandemic has only shifted towards Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus.
The British government still supports the idea of mitigating quarantine and explains this position by the fact that the virus is spreading more slowly.
According to the latest information provided by Dr. Harris, the UK COVID-19 reproduction index has declined, and this indicator is at a level from 0.7 to 1, said UK Secretary of Health Matt Hancock.
In Spain, some of the Canary and Balearic islands move to the second phase of lifting restrictions out of four possible.
However, no change so far in Madrid and Barcelona. A protest rally against quarantine took place in the capital on Friday: protesters demanded freedom.