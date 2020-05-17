Trials begin in UK to determine if dogs can detect COVID-19

Trials have begun in the UK to determine if dogs can detect COVID-19 in human beings, BBC reported.
The first phase of the trial will be directed by the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, along with the charity and Durham University.
The study has received £500,000 of government funding.
Six dogs - including Labradors and Cocker Spaniels - began basic training for the test. The researchers plan at first to collect odor samples from both people infected with the virus and those who are not infected.