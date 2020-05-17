News
Trials begin in UK to determine if dogs can detect COVID-19
Trials begin in UK to determine if dogs can detect COVID-19
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Trials have begun in the UK to determine if dogs can detect COVID-19 in human beings, BBC reported.

The first phase of the trial will be directed by the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, along with the charity and Durham University.

The study has received £500,000 of government funding.

Six dogs - including Labradors and Cocker Spaniels - began basic training for the test. The researchers plan at first to collect odor samples from both people infected with the virus and those who are not infected.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
