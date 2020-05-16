Pashinyan on March 1 case: If the trial takes place, the public will know the answers to many questions

It has already been revealed in great detail what happened on March 1 and after that, said Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during his big press conference on Saturday.
On March 1 and 2, 2008 the then authorities of Armenia used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the presidential election on February 19, 2008. Eight demonstrators, as well as two servicemen of the internal troops, were killed in the clashes.
Second President Robert Kocharyan is charged with overthrowing the constitutional order in Armenia in connection with the aforesaid events and taking a particularly large bribe.
"Imagine that the head of the investigation team considering the case changed the spent cartridges. This means that there are no real cartridges. Today we have no way to identify these cartridges and try to find these weapons. And now this same head of the investigation team is on the wanted list. And why? Let him come and tell you about what he did with these cartridges? Maybe he knows the names of the authors of these killings? The investigation should be continued. We must make every effort to return this person to Armenia and detain him," he added.
"By and large, it is clear who organized the killings? Part of the criminal cases has already been sent to the court so that it is given the opportunity to conduct a trial. I think the public will receive answers to many questions,” said the PM. However, he did not exclude that in this case there may be facts that are lost forever. “Can you imagine what it will mean if it suddenly turns out that these collected, real cartridges were cast in some foundry?” Pashinyan concluded.