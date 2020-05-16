News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 16
USD
487.89
EUR
527.41
RUB
6.65
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.89
EUR
527.41
RUB
6.65
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Pashinyan on March 1 case: If the trial takes place, the public will know the answers to many questions
Pashinyan on March 1 case: If the trial takes place, the public will know the answers to many questions
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


It has already been revealed in great detail what happened on March 1 and after that, said Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during his big press conference on Saturday.

On March 1 and 2, 2008 the then authorities of Armenia used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the presidential election on February 19, 2008. Eight demonstrators, as well as two servicemen of the internal troops, were killed in the clashes.
Second President Robert Kocharyan is charged with overthrowing the constitutional order in Armenia in connection with the aforesaid events and taking a particularly large bribe.

"Imagine that the head of the investigation team considering the case changed the spent cartridges. This means that there are no real cartridges. Today we have no way to identify these cartridges and try to find these weapons. And now this same head of the investigation team is on the wanted list. And why? Let him come and tell you about what he did with these cartridges? Maybe he knows the names of the authors of these killings? The investigation should be continued. We must make every effort to return this person to Armenia and detain him," he added.

"By and large, it is clear who organized the killings? Part of the criminal cases has already been sent to the court so that it is given the opportunity to conduct a trial. I think the public will receive answers to many questions,” said the PM. However, he did not exclude that in this case there may be facts that are lost forever. “Can you imagine what it will mean if it suddenly turns out that these collected, real cartridges were cast in some foundry?” Pashinyan concluded.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Prosecutor's Office: Armenian ex-official released as limitations expired in a criminal case
Vahagn Harutyunyan is accused of forgery of evidence and abuse of power…
 Ex-Armenia official released in Russia
The accusation brought against Vahagn Harutyunyan within March 1 case was supplemented in December last year...
 Armenia PM pays tribute to victims of March 1, 2008 events in Yerevan
Within the scope of the case regarding the events of...
 Some members, MPs of Bright Armenia Party pay tribute to March 1, 2008 events' victims
Earlier, leader of Bright Armenia Party Edmon Marukyan had...
 Flowers laid in memory of victims of March 1, 2008 events on behalf of Armenia President (PHOTO)
On the morning of March 1, police dispersed the crowd...
 Civil Contract Party Board cancels march commemorating victims of March 1, 2008 events in Yerevan
In this situation, following the calls of the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos