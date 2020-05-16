PM on COVID-19: We all need to put up with discomfort to overcome this crisis

From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and until now, knowledge about the virus, methods of combating it, and their effectiveness have been constantly updated and changed, said Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan during his big press conference on Saturday.
“There was a moment when everyone was encouraged that the medicine for malaria could be used to cure coronavirus," the PM noted adding that now there is a lot of uncertainty in this matter.
According to Pashinyan, regarding the issue of wearing or not wearing masks, even academics argue among themselves about this issue.
“You need to understand that we will live in a virus environment for at least a year. Yes, now there is a crisis and we all have to put up with discomfort, suffer, and suffer losses to overcome this crisis so that it does not become a national catastrophe,” the PM noted.