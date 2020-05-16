New Zealand's PM not allowed into restaurant amid social distancing rules

The Prime Minister of New Zealand was not allowed into the restaurant amid social distancing rules, AP reported.
PM Jacinda Ardern and her fiance, Clarke Gayford, decided to get brunch Saturday at Olive, a restaurant in Wellington.
However, according to the rules still in force, it is necessary that the tables in cafes and restaurants be at a distance of at least 1 meter from each other. Many restaurants have limited seats to comply with the rules.
“I have to take responsibility for this, I didn’t get organized and book anywhere. Was very nice of them to chase us down st (street) when a spot freed up. A+ service.”
Ardern was highly praised for her quick and decisive response to the pandemic. New Zealand closed its borders and imposed a strict quarantine in March, and was largely successful in its goal of overcoming the virus. Health authorities reported only one new case in the last five days. The country has confirmed 1,498 cases totally, while the death toll has reached 21.
The population of the country is 5 million.